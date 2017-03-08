One man in custody after SWAT call up in north Amarillo

An Amarillo man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in north Amarillo. Around 9:15 Wednesday morning, officers were called to a home in the 700-block of north Wilson on a domestic incident. A woman told them she was having an argument with 30-year old Javier Delgado. When she ran into a back house on the property to get away from him, Delgado started pouring gasoline on the house and threatening to light it. When police arrived, he went back into the front house on the property and refused to come out. SWAT was called out and Delgado surrendered about an hour later. He was found to have multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into custody for those, and an additional charge of aggravated assault.