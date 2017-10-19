One Man Arrested For Two Armed Robberies

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested one man in connection with two armed robberies that took place in September.

APD officers were called out to a business in the 2600 block of Woflin on September 23 on the report of an armed robbery. A short time later police responded to a second armed robbery of a business in the 2200 block of Southeast 27th. In both cases, a suspect entered, displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

The investigation led to 39-year-old Jesse Gonzales Jr. and two arrest warrants for aggravated robbery.

Wednesday afternoon, members of the APD NPO Unit located Gonzales at a home in the 1500 block of North Houston Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.