One Man Arrested For Two Armed Robberies
By David Lovejoy
Oct 19, 2017 @ 3:36 PM

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested one man in connection with two armed robberies that took place in September.

APD officers were called out to a business in the 2600 block of Woflin on September 23 on the report of an armed robbery. A short time later police responded to a second armed robbery of a business in the 2200 block of Southeast 27th. In both cases, a suspect entered, displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

The investigation led to 39-year-old Jesse Gonzales Jr. and two arrest warrants for aggravated robbery.

Wednesday afternoon, members of the APD NPO Unit located Gonzales at a home in the 1500 block of North Houston Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

 

