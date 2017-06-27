One man arrested in mistaken identity/incident shooting

An Amarillo man has been arrested after shooting at someone in the Avondale district. Around 7:30 Saturday morning, officers were sent to the 1900-block of Alice on a shooting. 32-year old James Allen Aragon said he had fired shots at someone that had shot at him, knocking out the back window of his pickup. He had previously been a fight with someone and thought that person was shooting at him near Plains and Avondale. A few minutes later, police received a call from the 1900-block of Cherry where a man said he had been shot at on Plains. The man was not the person that Aragon had the dispute with and had no connection with him. Officers on Alice found that the loud noise and glass shattering was not a bullet impact. It was the result of an unsecured metal toolbox in the back of the silver pickup sliding forward when Aragon braked. He was booked into Potter County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.