One Injured In Gas Explosion Near Canadian

One man is in critical condition after a gas wellhead explosion near Canadian Texas Tuesday morning.

The incident happened when 26-year old Josh White, an employee of Canadian Contract Pumping Incorporated, had been sent to the wellhead to open a valve to release the pressure. In the process, an explosion occurred.

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, a fracking crew with Cudd Energy Services witnessed the explosion from a nearby hill and rushed to the site.

There they found White lying on the ground with both his right arm and left leg severely injured.

Officials say that there was no fire and that the victim had not been burned.

White has been flown by LifeStar to University Health Center in Lubbock where he is being evaluated by surgeons.