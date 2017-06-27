One Dead After A.P.D. Officer Involved Shooting
By David Lovejoy
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 11:31 PM
Photo Courtesy Of News Channel 10

A suspect is dead after an Amarillo Police  Officer involved shooting Tuesday night. APD was called to the 600 block of South Nelson Street around 6 pm for a trespassing involving a domestic violence incident. Officers say they tried to apprehend 35-year-old Jason Herrera who then started to physically fight with them. APD used tasers to control the suspect, but he pulled the probes out and attempted to flee. Herrera then turned and pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officers. One officer discharged his weapon killing Herrera. An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Debbie Horn and Speical Crimes is continuing the investigation.

Related Content

Parents and Minors Reminded Of City’s Curfew
Panhandle Residents Voice Concern Over Proposed Da...
Arden Road Expansion
Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Hosts ...
Amarillo Ranks Well In “Best Cities For Firs...
Road Closer Update.
Comments