One dead; one hospitalized after early morning crash

A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after they were hit by a car. Around 4:45 Sunday morning, 19-year old Mercy Romero and 30-year old Clyde Griffin were crossing the 2300-block of the Fritch highway on foot. They were hit by 31-year old Avery Nolan who was driving north. Both Romero and Griffin were taken to the hospital, and Romero later died of injuries received in the crash. Speed and alcohol are factors in the collision. Nolan was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter and Intoxicated Assault and booked into Potter County.