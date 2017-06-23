One dead; one hospitalized after crash on I-40
By Mike Hill
|
Jun 23, 2017 @ 10:51 AM

An Amarillo woman is dead after a crash in Gray County. DPS officials say it happened around 3:00 Friday morning on I-40 about 13-miles east of Groom. 32-year old Kaycee Ellis was driving the wrong way when she hit a pickup head-on driven by 67-year old Brent Palmer of Mississippi. Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene and Palmer was air-lifted to a hospital here in Amarillo with serious injuries. Ellis was not wearing her seat belt and the crash is still under investigation.

