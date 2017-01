One person is dead and another injured after a weekend housefire in Pampa. Around 6:00 Saturday morning, fire crews were called to the blaze in the 1000-block of Scott. The Pampa Fire Department said 60-year old David Carrol Prestidge died in the fire and his wife was taken to the burn unit in Lubbock for treatment of her injuries. It took over two hours to put out the fire and the state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.