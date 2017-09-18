One Dead After Crash over the Weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle Crash that occurred in potter county over the weekend that left one person dead. Around 4:40 Saturday morning 29-year-old Matthew Kadin was driving 11 miles northeast of Amarillo when he veered off the road and lost control of his car colliding with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Jade Aries. A passenger in Kadin’s car, 31-year-old Michael Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kadin was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Arias was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released. Officials say it is still unknown was caused Kadin to veer off the road, and the crash remains under investigation.