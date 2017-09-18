One Dead after 5 Car Wreck.

One person is dead after a 5 Vehicle Crash that occurred Friday in Potter County. Around 9:15 Friday Morning Duward Allen Cator was driving a pickup truck on SH136 around 4 miles northeast of Amarillo. According to DPS Officials Cator slowed for a truck attempting to make a left turn on Folsom Road make for an unknown reason he failed to slow for the vehicles ahead and struck three southbound vehicles and one northbound vehicle.

Cator, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by air to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported. The crash is currently under investigation.