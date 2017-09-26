One Arrested After Traffic Death

In a story from Monday after further investigation, the Amarillo Police Department said the person killed in Monday’s early morning wreck was not actually the driver.

Police say 21-year-old Princess Nanez was the driver and left the scene of the accident before officers arrived.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the accident in the 2100 block of Amarillo Boulevard West Monday morning.

Police said a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 46-year-old Anita Brown Lewis broke down in the right-hand lane. Originally, police believed Herman Nanez Sr., 51, rear-ended Lewis’ car.

Nanez Sr. was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

After obtaining a warrant, police arrested Princess Nanez on charges of Accident Involving Death. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Speed was a factor in this accident and the incident remains under investigation.