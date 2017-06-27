One Dead After A.P.D. Officer Involved Shooting

A suspect is dead after an Amarillo Police Officer involved shooting Tuesday night. APD was called to the 600 block of South Nelson Street around 6 pm for a trespassing involving a domestic violence incident. Officers say they tried to apprehend 35-year-old Jason Herrera who then started to physically fight with them. APD used tasers to control the suspect, but he pulled the probes out and attempted to flee. Herrera then turned and pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officers. One officer discharged his weapon killing Herrera. An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Debbie Horn and Speical Crimes is continuing the investigation.