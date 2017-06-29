Off-site Parking for Saturdays’s Events.

During Saturday’s Amarillo Celebrates Route 66 Celebration you can find parking at designated areas around the celebration area but also First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Polk Street United Methodist Church, Central Church of Christ, Amarillo College Downtown Campus, and Panhandle Regional Planning Commission. Parking away from downtown will include the Washington Street Campus of Amarillo College lot 1 between 4-11 pm and on 6th street at 6th and Lamar between 10am-5pm.

Parking Locations 6.28