Oakland Considers Bad Faith Lawsuit Against Raiders, NFL

Oakland city and Alameda County officials are considering suing both the Raiders and the NFL over the team’s move to Las Vegas. Those briefed on the discussions tell the “San Francisco Chronicle” a suit could accuse Raider’s owner Mark Davis of negotiating in bad faith and refusing all but one offer in the last year to meet with Mayor Libby Schaaf. She had vetoed several offers of public funds to build a new stadium while Nevada approved 750-million-dollars in taxpayer money. Schaaf says the city and county are still paying off the 83-million-dollars that partially funded Coliseum renovations to lure the Raiders back from Los Angeles in 1990.