Numbers Remain On The Rise

Feedlots across the country continue adding to their inventories.

The USDA Cattle on Feed report issued today shows there were 10.6 million head in feedlots as of Aug. 1, a 4 percent increase from one year earlier. During the month of July, 1.62 million cattle entered feedlots, which represents a 3 percent jump in the placements total compared with the numbers for July 2016.

However, even though the inventory numbers were up, the increases were less than what analysts had predicted. That means this Cattle on Feed report might prove to be bullish when cattle futures trading resumes on Monday.

To see the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/cofd0817.pdf