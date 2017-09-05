Our Numbers Continue Looking Good

Condition ratings remain strong for Texas in the Crop Progress report issued this afternoon by USDA.

The numbers for corn show 79 percent of the Texas crop is rated good-to-excellent, holding steady with the ratings for last week and up by 23 percentage points from the same week a year ago. Sorghum in our state also remained the same week to week at 78 percent good-to-excellent and is 20 points better than a year ago at this time.

Cotton’s condition ratings actually rose, with 59 percent of the Texas crop in the good-to-excellent category, a one-point jump from last week and 19 points better than this time in 2016.

To read the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog3617.pdf