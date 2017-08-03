Number Of Homeless Children On The Rise In Amarillo

Homelessness affects many in Amarillo; Black, White, Hispanic, The old and the young. But the group with the least control over their living situation is growing in our city.

A recent Amarillo Independent School District study showed that around 2,250 children are homeless.

Chris Seright with Amarillo Housing First talks about some of the reasons.

Seright added that AHF uses the 3 F’s in tackling the problem. Funding, financial conurbations are always needed. Free time, the community volunteering with organizations like Amarillo Housing First. And furniture, if you are replacing your sofa or bedroom set, it could have a second life in someone’s fresh start.

Chris Seright talks more about the issue and what his group is doing about it.

With the good news; Seright also discusses the bad.

If you know of or want to help a child or an adult with housing and food insecurities here is a link to Amarillo Housing First

http://amarillohousingfirst.org/