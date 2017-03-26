No injuries in warehouse fire

No injuries were reported after a fire in downtown Amarillo. Just before 9:00 Saturday night, fire crews were called to the blaze at a warehouse owned by the Public Steel company in the 1000-block of Southwest 4th. After forcing their way into the building, they found an RV that was on fire inside the warehouse. After reviewing security video, the Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire started from a refrigerator inside the RV. The estimated dollar loss is as yet undetermined.