No Injuries In House Fire Near Downtown Amarillo

Amarillo Fire Department units were called out to a house fire at 1111 North Taylor Street around 12:30 Monday afternoon. On scene, AFD found heavy flames coming from the back of the home. No injuries were reported but the kitchen and dining room area was damaged in the blaze, as well as a vehicle parked in the rear of the home. Firefighters called the incident under control at 1 p.m. The cause and extent of damages are still under investigation.