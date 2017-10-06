No Drought Found Here

Showers continue this morning following a day of record-setting rainfall around the KGNC listening area. The National Weather Service reports calendar date records were set Thursday in Dalhart (2.18 inches), Borger (1.7) and Guymon (.58).

For Amarillo, Thursday’s total came to 1.04 inches, not a record, but still an impressive contribution to our year-to-date total of 26.46 inches, which is 8.76 inches above normal.

The updated Drought Monitor maps for Texas and the U.S. show a clean slate for our region, even as much of the surrounding territory is struggling.

Texas Map

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

U.S. Map

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/