This Friday, The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be hosting their annual “Night at PPHM”. Inspired by the movie, Night at the Museum, guest can explore the museum with flashlights and see what comes to life when the lights go out. There will be 20 role playing characters along with storytellers giving the history of what is was like to live during the panhandle plains times. This event gives the guest an opportunity to explore exhibits in the dark in a non-scary way.

Cassidy Horn with the Historical Museum

The event is Friday, June 9th from 8-10pm. Tickets are sold at the door and admission is $10 for adults and members $5 for kids 4-12 and free for 4 and under. Guest are asked to bring cash to help make the line go by faster and to bring their own flashlights.