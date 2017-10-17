NFLPA Wants Elliott’s Suspension Put Back On Hold

(White Plains, NY) — The NFL Players Association is making its next move in the Ezekiel Elliott case. ESPN reports the Players Association has filed a request for a temporary restraining order that would again put the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension on hold. The request is expected to be argued in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York on Tuesday. A federal appeals court in New Orleans lifted an injunction last week that blocked Elliott’s suspension. The Cowboys are coming off their bye week. Dallas plays at 0-and-6 San Francisco this Sunday.
Comments