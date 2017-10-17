NFLPA Wants Elliott’s Suspension Put Back On Hold

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(White Plains, NY) — The NFL Players Association is making its next move in the Ezekiel Elliott case. ESPN reports the Players Association has filed a request for a temporary restraining order that would again put the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension on hold. The request is expected to be argued in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York on Tuesday. A federal appeals court in New Orleans lifted an injunction last week that blocked Elliott’s suspension. The Cowboys are coming off their bye week. Dallas plays at 0-and-6 San Francisco this Sunday.