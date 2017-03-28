NFL Owners Approve Raiders Move To Vegas

By Tyler Williams
|
Mar 28, 11:34 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement yesterday after owners overwhelmingly approved the relocation.  Goodell says Oakland and the league did all they could to get the Raiders a new stadium, but it didn’t work out.  He also noted the disappointment by Raiders fans in Oakland is completely understandable because of how loyal they are.  The comments were echoed by Raider quarterback Derek Carr who tweeted he feels the pain of the Oakland fans and would have loved playing in the city his entire career.  Carr also tweeted Las Vegas is going to get “a piece of Oakland” when the team moves there in a few years.

Related Content

Oakland Considers Bad Faith Lawsuit Against Raider...
Cowboys Give Witten Four-Year Extension
03/28 Sports with Tyler Williams
Oakland Raiders heading to Las Vegas
Final Four team set up and ready to go.
03/27 Sports with Tyler Williams
Comments