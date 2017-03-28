NFL Owners Approve Raiders Move To Vegas

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement yesterday after owners overwhelmingly approved the relocation. Goodell says Oakland and the league did all they could to get the Raiders a new stadium, but it didn’t work out. He also noted the disappointment by Raiders fans in Oakland is completely understandable because of how loyal they are. The comments were echoed by Raider quarterback Derek Carr who tweeted he feels the pain of the Oakland fans and would have loved playing in the city his entire career. Carr also tweeted Las Vegas is going to get “a piece of Oakland” when the team moves there in a few years.