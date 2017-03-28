NFL Bans Leaping Block Field Goal Attempts

The NFL owners are passing a rule which prohibits players from leaping over linemen to try to block field goal and extra-point attempts. The league believes it is too dangerous for a player to leap over the line. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed the rule change and it was backed by the NFL Players Association. Owners also passed several other rules changes, including the proposal to shorten overtime periods and automatic ejections for dangerous hits to the head. Centralized replay was also approved, which will give senior VP of officiating Dean Blandino and the New York command center final say on calls in question. Touchbacks on kickoffs starting from the 25-yard line was renewed for one more year, while ejections for two unsportsmanlike fouls in a single game is now permanent. That rule was introduced last season.