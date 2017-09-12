NFL Appeals To 5th Circuit Over Zeke Elliott Injunction

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(New York, NY) — The NFL is taking their legal fight with Ezekiel Elliott to the next court level. The league filed an appeal with the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday over a judge’s decision to issue an injunction in the case. The NFL is also hoping to get a “stay” on Judge Amos Mazzant’s injunction. Mazzant ruled last week Elliott did not receive due process in his hearing before an arbitrator over his six game suspension. The Cowboys running back could play the entire season while the case makes its way through court.