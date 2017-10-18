Is This “Next Year” Again For The Chicago Cubs

I have been a Chicago Cubs fan for many years. I guess I got hooked by the Cubs a long time ago when I was doing the overnight shift on Top 40 station KPUR-AM here in Amarillo. You go into work at 11pm, work 12Midnight-6am playing records and then go home and go to bed at 7am. About 2 in the afternoon you wake up and are looking for food and something on TV to watch. At that time Wrigley Field had no lights, so they showed a lot of 2pm-start baseball games on WGN-TV. I remember watching the games with Jack Brickhouse, Harry Carey and Steve Stone. I suffered through many years of losing teams and bad baseball. At the end of the season we would always say “There’s always next year.”

Oh but then there was last year!! The Cubs won the World Series. That was not supposed to happen. Not in my lifetime, anyway. But they did win the World Series. I have been celebrating all year long. I know a bunch of other people who celebrated, too. I have a Chicago Cubs “tear off” calendar in my office that is still on November 2nd, 2016. That is the day that the world changed for all Cubs fans. I will never tear that day off the calendar.

This season the Cubs played just good enough to get into the National League Championship Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have not even put up a big fight against those youngsters from the west coast. I commend them on getting into the playoffs, but now we know there is something beyond losing in some round of the division series or championship series. Next month when the Cubs are no longer the World Series Champions, I will be very sad. So get ready….here is comes…..“There’s always next year.”

