NewsDay Amarillo Salutes News Anchor David Lovejoy US Army Veteran By Tim Butler | Nov 10, 2017 @ 9:59 AM Veteran's Day is Saturday. Friday morning on NewsDay Amarillo Tim Butler and Kelli D'Angelo thanked morning new anchor David Lovejoy for his service as an Army Ranger. Click the file below to hear David's military story… http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/David-Lovejoy-Veterans-Day.mp3 MilitaryPanhandle Honor FlightUS ArmyVeterans DayVeterans In BroadcastingVietnam Veterans