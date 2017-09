During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members approved the purchase of 4 Federal Signal Sirens that will go to replacing 3 old sirens and adding a new battery backup siren. The location of the new siren will be at Gem Lake Road and Amarillo Boulevard.

The locations of the sirens being replaced are Siren #2 at 2605 SW1st Ave, Siren #3 at 4004 Ingram Dr. Siren and #63 at Westgate Mall.

Emergency Management Coordinator Chip Orton about the purchase.