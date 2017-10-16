New Limits on Dicamba

Farmers who favor the use of the herbicide dicamba will find it available next year, but with some new restrictions and some record-keeping requirements.

EPA’s action, which the agency says was agreed to voluntarily by the chemical’s registrants, includes making dicamba a restricted use pesticide limited to use by trained applicators and with spraying confined to times between sunrise and sunset and when winds are in a range of 3 to 10 miles an hour.

More information is available in this news release from EPA: https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/registration-dicamba-use-genetically-engineered-crops%23q3