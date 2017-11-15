New Federal Reporting Requirements
By James Hunt
|
Nov 15, 2017 @ 5:28 AM

New EPA requirements scheduled to go into effect today mean that many farmers and ranchers must report certain emissions to the government. EPA’s website says all farms that have releases of hazardous substances to air from animal wastes “equal to or greater than the reportable quantities for those hazardous substances within any 24-hour period “must provide notification of such releases.

EPA has put together information designed to help producers with compliance. This link will take you to that information: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-guidance-reporting-air-emissions-hazardous-substances-animal-waste-farms

