Beating The Aphid: Watch and Learn

The Sorghum Checkoff has posted a series of educational videos to help producers combat the sugarcane aphid. For more information about the project and links to the videos, go here:

http://www.sorghumcheckoff.com/news-and-media/newsroom/2017/03/13/sorghum-checkoff-releases-videos-on-sugarcane-aphid-management/

Meanwhile, KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt talked about the video series and aphid control strategy, in general, with Dr. Brent Bean who is director of agronomy for the United Checkoff Program. Hear that interview here: