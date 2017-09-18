New Coalition Takes On Domestic Violence

A new coalition will address the growing epidemic of domestic violence in our area. 16 local agencies including The Bridge Child Advocacy Center, Family Support Services, Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the 47th District Attorney’s office and Randall County DA along with local police departments have formed the Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition.

The Amarillo Area has a 4 times larger amount of domestic violence cases than similar cities in Texas.

47th District Attorney Randall Sims on one of the largest obstacles facing his office when handling these cases.

The new coalition is putting into place a process to protect victims and expedite arrest and prosecution of offenders.

Aubree McDonald coordinator of the DVC on the task ahead.

Potter County Sherriff Brian Thomas added that the goal of the group is not to fill the jails but to identify those in the domestic violence cycle and get all affected the help they need.