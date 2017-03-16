New City Ordinance Addresses Bestiality

Amarillo has a new ordinance on the books making bestiality a class C misdemeanor, the highest citation that Animal Management & Welfare can give. In the 2 years since director, Richard Havens has been on the job he has seen about 12 cases of this type of abuse. Since there is no state law against the act, Haven’s department was unable to pursue any type of prosecution for this offense. Havens is also pushing to make this crime a felony statewide by going before the Texas House of Representative to speak about proposed house bill 1087 saying that these issues do exist in rural communities. Amarillo joins Lubbock as the only cities in the state with laws addressing bestiality.