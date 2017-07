Hopefully, the rain chances featured in the forecasts for the next several days will pay off. Much of the Texas Panhandle is getting drier and drier, as the latest Texas Drought Monitor shows:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

National Weather Service data for Amarillo provides another telling illustration of how far we are falling behind on precipitation. Since May 1, Amarillo has received just 3.73 inches of precipitation. That’s 4.05 inches below normal.