Need A License To Spray?

In order to use pesticides for agricultural purposes in Texas, you must have a license. But, before you can get license, you have to get educated about all the rules in regulations. If you’re in need of such learning, the Randall County Extension Office is offering a special opportunity: A private applicators license training in Canyon on Wednesday, June 14. Cost is $10. For more information, including how to register, go here:

http://amarillo.tamu.edu/event/agrilife-extension-in-randall-county-to-offer-private-applicators-license-training/