Staying Strong Despite Challenges

A mixture of weather situations is presenting local farmers with challenges right now. For one thing, we haven’t had much precipitation since the robust rains of August, and Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell says some farmers have been forced to plant their wheat into dry topsoil or are delaying planting until the next good rain. But, on the opposite side of the equation, some parts of the area – especially in the southwest Texas Panhandle – had some rough weather Sunday night, and hail damage is a possibility.

But despite a few concerns here and there, local crops look pretty good overall, including corn.

And though there have been concerns about how the cool weather back in August would affect cotton’s development, with warmer weather lately, that crop appears pretty strong.

The end of the summer growing season is upon us. And, while Jourdan has given us a pretty upbeat assessment, crops do remain vulnerable. Any severe weather that comes with the storms that are anticipated later this week could be an issue.

Dr. Jourdan Bell