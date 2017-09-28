Neal Unit Chapel Ground Breaking

That’s what was heard Thursday morning during a groundbreaking at the Neal Unit for a new chapel. Dr. Howard Batson of the First Baptist Church gave the opening prayer.

Panhandle NUC board member Bob Manning tells what their mission statement is.

Inmates currently worship in the unit’s gymnasium which only holds about 250. Once complete, the chapel will hold 400 with three classrooms, two offices, and a kitchen. The chapel is projected to be finished next September. For more information go to http://prisonchapelproject.com/