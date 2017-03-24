NCAA Tournament Recaps

Oregon Edges Michigan To Advance To Elite Eight

The Oregon Ducks are heading to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Tyler Dorsey’s layup with 1:09 left held up as the third-seeded Ducks edged seventh-seeded Michigan, 69-68, in Sweet 16 action from Kansas City. Dorsey ended with 20 points, while Jordan Bell added 16 to go with 13 rebounds for Oregon, which moves on to face top-seeded Kansas on Saturday. Dillon Brooks donated 12 points in the victory. Derrick Walton Jr. posted 20 points, eight assists and five boards to lead the Wolverines, who finish their season 26-and-12. Zak Irvin had 19 points and eight boards in defeat.

Gonzaga Survives WVU To Advance To Elite Eight

Top-seeded Gonzaga is moving on to the Elite Eight. The Bulldogs scored the game’s final six points to earn a hard-fought 61-58 win over fourth-seeded West Virginia in the West Regional semifinals. Jordan Mathews scored 13 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute. The Zags will face Xavier for the right to go to the Final Four on Saturday. Jevon Carter finished with 21 points for the Mountaineers, who end the season 28-and-9.

KU Surges Past Purdue

Kansas is back in the Elite Eight. The top-seeded Jayhawks stormed past fourth-seeded Purdue, 98-66, in the Midwest Regional semifinals in Kansas City. Frank Mason and Devonte Graham scored 26 points apiece for KU, which closed the game on a 73-33 run. The Jayhawks face third-seeded Oregon with a spot in the Final Four on the line on Saturday. Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Boilermakers, who finish their season 27-and-8.

Arizona Falls To Xavier In The Sweet 16

Xavier’s Cinderella story is rolling into the Elite Eight. Second-seeded Arizona blew an eight-point lead with 3:45 left to take a 73-71 loss to the 11th-seeded Musketeers in the Sweet 16. Alonzo Trier missed a three in the final seconds that would have won the game for the Wildcats. Trevon Bluiett led the way dropping 25 points for Xavier, which will play top-seeded Gonzaga in San Jose for the right to advance to the Final Four on Saturday. Trier finished with 19 points. Arizona ends the season 32-and-5.