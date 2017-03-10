NCAA Men’s Basketball

TCU Upsets Number-One Kansas In Big 12 Quarterfinals

Desmond Bane hit three free throws in the closing seconds to give TCU an 85-82 upset of top-ranked Kansas in the Big 12 quarterfinals in Kansas City. Kenrich Williams led five Horned Frogs in double-figures with 18 points. TCU blew an 11-point second-half lead before pulling out the win. Frank Mason the Third scored 29 points for the Jayhawks, who fell to 28-and-4. The Horned Frogs will play Iowa State in Friday’s semifinals.

West Virginia beats Texas A&M

West Virginia is moving on to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Jevon Carter scored 21 points as the 11th-ranked Mountaineers turned back Texas A&M 63-53 in Kansas City. WVU will battle Kansas State in the semis on Friday. Andrew Jones netted 13 for the Longhorns, who wrap up the season with a record of 11-and-22.

Villanova Crushes St. John’s

Villanova doubled up St. John’s by halftime and cruised to a 108-67 win in the Big East quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden. Donte DiVincenzo scored 25 points for the second-ranked Wildcats, who led 52-26 at the break. Kris Jenkins added 24 points for top-seeded ‘Nova, which will play fifth-seeded Seton Hall in Friday’s semifinals. Bashir Ahmed and Marcus LoVett scored 12 points each for the Red Storm in defeat.