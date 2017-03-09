NCAA Men’s Basketball Conference

Big 12

The Big 12 Tournament tipped off on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Eighth-seeded TCU earned a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Kansas on Thursday with an 82-63 first-round win over ninth-seeded Oklahoma. Second-seeded West Virginia draws 10th-seeded Texas after the Longhorns beat seventh-seeded Texas Tech, 61-52. In tonight’s other two quarterfinal games, fourth-seeded Iowa State versus fifth-seeded Oklahoma State and third-seeded Baylor facing sixth-seeded Kansas State.

SEC

Round one of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee is in the books. On Wednesday, 12th-seeded Mississippi State pounded 13th-seeded LSU 79-52 and 14th-seeded Missouri slipped past 11th-seeded Auburn 86-83 in OT. Today’s four games features eighth-seeded Georgia opposite ninth-seeded Tennessee, fifth-seeded Alabama against the Bulldogs, seventh-seeded Vanderbilt versus 10th-seeded Texas A&M and the Tigers take on sixth-seeded Ole Miss. Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina are waiting in Friday’s quarterfinals.