NCAA Elite Eight kicks off tonight.

The excitment of March Madness continues tonight with the Elite Eight taking the stage. To start off the night for the Midwest Regio, #7 Michigan takes on #3 Oregon at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. #4 West Virginia takes on #1 Gonzaga in the West Region at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the Midwest Region #4 Purdue goes head-to-head with #1 Kansas and to wrap it all up #11 Xavier goes up against #2 Arizona in the West.

The Final 4 is set to take place on April 1st and the Championship Game takes place April 3rd in Arizona.