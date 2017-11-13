Navigating Tough Times For Wheat

With prices for winter wheat remaining low, farmers continue to face challenges as they try to eke out profits, or at least keep losses to a minimum. The uphill battle for producers is one of the things we discussed when I talked with Ben Scholz at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting convention in Kansas City.

Ben is a treasurer for the National Association of Wheat Growers, as well as chairman of the Texas Wheat Producers Board and president of Texas Wheat Producers Association.

You can hear our interview by using the audio player below.

Ben Scholz