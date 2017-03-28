Flood Advisory for Randall County & Potter County Until 830 PM CDT

By Tim Butler
Mar 28, 1:30 PM 
* At 125 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in
  the advisory area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen
  in some locations.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland,
  Buffalo Lake, Valley De Oro, Umbarger, Palo Duro Canyon and
  Timbercreek Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

