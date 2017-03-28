Flood Advisory for Randall County & Potter County Until 830 PM CDT

* At 125 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen in some locations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Valley De Oro, Umbarger, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.