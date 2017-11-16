National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Honors Those Who Give Back

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Texas Plains Chapter held their 25th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Thursday.
The event spotlights the work of people and businesses that go above and beyond to help others in our community.
Carol and James Hicks were honored as the outstanding philanthropists and talked with us about why it is important to give back.
Others honored at the event include
Dr. Perry Gilmore with the Spirit of Philanthropy Award
Maria DeBrango Stickel as the Outstanding Fundraising Professional
Students of Jeff Frazer’s Government Class at Caprock High School for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy
Turn Center Tornadoes for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy
Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions, Outstanding Community Service Organization
Associated Supply Company, Inc., Outstanding Business
Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Outstanding Business
Chip Chandler, Outstanding Media
Joe Ed Coffman, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser