National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Honors Those Who Give Back

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Texas Plains Chapter held their 25th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Thursday.

The event spotlights the work of people and businesses that go above and beyond to help others in our community.

Carol and James Hicks were honored as the outstanding philanthropists and talked with us about why it is important to give back.

Others honored at the event include

Dr. Perry Gilmore with the Spirit of Philanthropy Award

Maria DeBrango Stickel as the Outstanding Fundraising Professional

Students of Jeff Frazer’s Government Class at Caprock High School for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Turn Center Tornadoes for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions, Outstanding Community Service Organization

Associated Supply Company, Inc., Outstanding Business

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Outstanding Business

Chip Chandler, Outstanding Media

Joe Ed Coffman, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser