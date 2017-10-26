National Pharmaceutical Take Back Day Saturday

This Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. This allows people to properly get rid of dangerous controlled substances from their medicine cabinets. It gives the public a chance and place to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for destruction. Items accepted are Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter medications. I-V solutions, injectable items, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens. This is a national effort to make folks aware of the take back and provide a place to collect the items. There is a collection box at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office in the lobby and it is accessible 24/7 for anonymous drop off of prescription drugs.