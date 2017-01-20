Name of Hutchinson County Deputy Injured in Shootout Released

The name of the Hutchinson County Deputy who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with recent fugitive Christopher Garza has been released. 26-year-old deputy Gloria Robles was released from the hospital this morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Cindy Barkley. Robles was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital after being shot as authorities tried to apprehend Garza, who was thereafter shot and killed. Barkley said the Sheriff’s Office has requested a DPS investigation, though any additional information on the shootout will likely come from the Texas Rangers. Garza became highly sought after a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop when he opened fire on Sheriff Kirk Coker’s Tahoe. He managed to flee law enforcement for nearly a day before he was spotted on Highway 136 just outside of Fritch.