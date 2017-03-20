Murder for Hire Leads Special Crimes to Arson Case, Suspect Still at Large

We recently told you about a case where two people were arrested on charges of murder for hire, and now the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit has connected them to a case of arson, revealing a third suspect still at large. Officials said 35-year-old Tyree Lamont Sanford helped 49-year-old Billy Ivy Jr and 34-year-old Kimber Eisenhaur set fire to a semi-tractor that belonged to the man they’d intended to kill. Ivy and Eisenhaur were still in custody, but a warrant is now out for Sanford for the fire. He is African American, 5’9″, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on Sanford’s whereabouts, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Crime Stoppers callers remain confidential, and can earn a cash reward. You can also make a confidential tip on line at www.amapolice.org .