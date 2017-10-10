Mud A Barrier For Producers

Thanks to the recent prolonged rainy spell, Texas farmers have had a hard time getting any work done in the field.

USDA’s Crop Progress report shows that last week there were just 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork in the Lone Star State. That was a mild improvement from the previous week when 3.7 days were deemed suitable.

Despite the limitations, this week’s report also shows harvest is a little ahead of the normal pace for corn, cotton, and sorghum. Wheat planting is also proceeding slight ahead of normal.

To see the full report, go here: https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog4117.pdf