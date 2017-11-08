Mrs. Baird’s Spotlights “Teachers on the Rise”

Left to Right Student Austin Shires, AHS teacher Jamie Morman, Fernando Noriega of United Supermarkets 5807 SW 45th Ave and Shane Sumrow of Mrs. Baird's

Educators are a vital but often overlooked part of all of our lives.

Mrs. Baird’s Bakery wants to acknowledge those hard-working individuals who make a difference in young lives with their Teachers on the Rise program.

Each month students from across the panhandle nominate an elementary, middle school and high school teacher by writing a short essay on why the educator has impacted them. If selected as a Teacher on The Rise they will receive great prizes totaling more than $200. The student who nominates them will also receive a $50 Visa gift card.

This month’s High school winner is Jamie Morman of Amarillo High. Austin Shires, the student who nominated Mr. Morman, said that he always learns something new in the class and has a blast doing so and that his instructor is a great influence for all in the classroom.

Morman talks about what is the most important thing for him in teaching.

The elementary teacher honored this month is Angela Barton of Gruver nominated by Marlee Maupin.

Happy Middle School’s Mickala Driver also took home the prize and was nominated by student Landon Flowers.

If you would like to nominate a teacher click on this link