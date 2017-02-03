Motorists Encouraged to Find Alternate Routes Around Buchanan Street Project

The US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project on Buchanan Street kicked off this week and work is expected to continue for at least the next four months. With that in mind, the Texas Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes around the area if possible. The project consists of removing and replacing concrete storm sewers, placing brick sidewalks, street crossings, lighting and landscaping. The project will enter the second of four phases next week, which will shut down the west side of Buchanan putting traffic down to one lane.

Construction will continue through June 2017 while TxDOT and its contractors bring the highway up to ADA requirements while complementing the City of Amarillo’s downtown catalyst projects as many near completion. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to detours and other signage throughout the project, in which much of Buchanan Street from 6th Avenue to 11th Avenue is barricaded and multiple lanes are closed. There will be a period of time when Buchanan Street will be closed and traffic will be diverted through a series of detours. At that time, all truck traffic will be asked to divert northbound up Fillmore.

Please remember to slow down, pay attention in construction zones and be aware of the safety of construction workers. The Texas Department of Transportation appreciates your patience as crews work on these improvements.